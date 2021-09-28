Zubair Umar leaked video: Avari Hotels management responds to the scandal
The Avari hotel management breaks silence about the recent leaked video controversy of Maryam Nawaz spokesperson Zubair Umar.
The leaked video of Zubair Umar allegedly showed him being engaged in inappropriate acts with an unknown woman.
Also, it was said to be recorded and later doctored in one of the rooms of a 5-star accommodation facility.
“The Avari family, Avari Hotels, its executives and team members wish to clarify that there are no hidden cameras placed in the rooms in their direct or indirect knowledge,” the statement issued by the management read.
It further said, “Avari group never promotes spying or breaking the privacy of its guests/clients.”
Avari hotel pic.twitter.com/P1sSkHihXb
— Devil's Punjabi Advocate 🗯️ (@Devil19900) September 27, 2021
On the other hand, Muhammad Zubair Umar termed his alleged leaked video that went viral like a wildfire on social media as ‘fake’ and a ‘new low’ in politics.
In a statement issued on Monday, the PML-N leader said, “This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.”
Former Sindh Governor added, “Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for the betterment of Pakistan.”
This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.
Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my
country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan.
— Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 26, 2021
Earlier this year, the PML-N leader was embroiled in another controversy when reports had emerged that his daughter and son-in-law were vaccinated out of turn even though they were neither health workers nor elderly.
At the time, a health department official had said the facilitator was suspended and a probe would be conducted.
Read More
Pakistan to start COVID vaccination of children aged 12 years and older
Pakistan will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 years...
Usman Mirza pleads not guilty in couple sexual harassment case
A local court in Islamabad has indicted seven accused, including Usman Mirza,...
Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after...
No change in national anthem’s original words, musical composition: Spox
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) rejected the misleading claim being...
News about alleged ‘acquittal’ of Shebaz Sharif is incorrect: SAPM Akbar
Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said that...