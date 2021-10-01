25 year-old budding actress found hanging in flat in Bangalore
Soujanya, a 25-year-old actress living in Bangalore, India, has committed suicide.
According to Indian media, police said that the body of actress Soujanya was found in her Bangalore apartment yesterday morning.
Police have also recovered a four-page written note from Soujanya’s room, which was allegedly written before the suicide, in which the actress talks about the mental problems she is facing and her uncontrollable unstability in life.
In an alleged letter written before her suicide, Soujanya blamed herself instead of blaming anyone for her death and apologized to her family for the act.
“I promised I would never do such a stupid thing in my life but I have no choice, I am completely dead inside,” Soujanya, from Karnataka, wrote in the letter.
According to media reports, Soujanya recently shifted to Bangalore for work.
On the other hand, Soujanya had shown the essence of acting in some films in the Canadian film industry, including TV series.
Read More
Mashal Khan shares the 'most beautiful shot of her entire career'
Mashal Khan is a Pakistani model and actress, who has 921K Instagram...
Sonnalli Seygall uses cheesy pickup line for her dog; take a look
Sonnalli Seygall's pet dog Shamsher often wins fans hearts in a jiffy...
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes painful nose surgery
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a talented, dedicated, and wonderful Pakistani drama actress...
Cardi B denies post-delivery surgery rumours
Cardi B denied having any cosmetic procedures done after the birth of...
Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle 'Black Widow' release dispute
Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Company have finally resolved their legal dispute...