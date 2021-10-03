Dad and son caught crocodile while fishing

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

03rd Oct, 2021. 02:25 pm

FLORIDA: A 7-year-old boy who was fishing with his father caught a crocodile with a fishing device and a fish.

Sean McMahon posted a video on Facebook showing him and his son Dawson fishing behind their Palm Coast home.

The video shows McMahon encouraging his son when the fish got caught in the hook and Dawson struggled to get it to the surface.

But as the fish approached the surface, a crocodile suddenly came out of the water and caught the fish, which also caused Dawson’s tool to fall into the crocodile’s mouth and he took both things into the lake.

