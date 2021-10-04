Human size giant Rat found in Mexico makes around on social media

A giant Rat was spotted on the streets of Mexico City, while workers were clearing the underground drainage system.

In ancient times, dinosaurs and countless other creatures were found on the planet, which has almost disappeared due to natural disasters.

According to the description, above the earth, in the seas, rivers, streams, there are many creatures that man has never heard of or seen before because the meeting of such creatures in modern times is no less than a miracle, the appearance of human beings in ancient times.

In a now-viral video posted to youtube, the giant rat can be seen dwarfing the humans around it.

A worker can be seen hosing off the incredibly realistic rat sculpture, which shows the rodent in a hunched-over position.

Witnesses who saw the incident unfold reportedly expressed surprise that such a huge creature had somehow managed to end up in the labyrinth of underground tunnels. Others commented on its naturalistic appearance.

Since being posted on Saturday, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views and a ton of reactions.