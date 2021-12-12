Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!

Web Desk BOL News

12th Dec, 2021. 10:49 pm
Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!

Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!

Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance performance with the feat singer Shazia Manzoor for Nisa Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021.

In the video, Alizeh, while returning to the ramp after the mind-blowing ramp walk, slipped because of her heavy attire, and then singer Shazia helped her out.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Labiba Arshad (@labibaarshad)

In Bridal Couture Week 2021, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress is seen donning a beige bridal gown embellished with heavy beaded embroidery. The diva becomes the showstopper as she shows some killer dance moves during her ramp walk with the voice of legendary singer Shazia Manzoor.

Read More

12 hours ago
Karan Johar released teaser for his new reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz'

Bollywood acclaimed director, Karan Johar is going to serve as a judge...
12 hours ago
Camila Cabello shares how "Cinderella" helped her overcome mental health issues

Camilla Cabello, the award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her...
13 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after 'Sour Tour' tickets sold out

Olivia Rodrigo, an award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her delight at...
13 hours ago
BTS win Asia's most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong

BTS was the big winner at the Mnet Asian Music Accolades in...
13 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan rents out his house to Kriti Sanon

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri apartment for 10 lakh...
14 hours ago
Malaika Arora raises the temperature in a leopard print bodycon

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is popularly known for her toned body...