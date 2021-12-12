Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!
Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance performance with the feat singer Shazia Manzoor for Nisa Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021.
In the video, Alizeh, while returning to the ramp after the mind-blowing ramp walk, slipped because of her heavy attire, and then singer Shazia helped her out.
In Bridal Couture Week 2021, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress is seen donning a beige bridal gown embellished with heavy beaded embroidery. The diva becomes the showstopper as she shows some killer dance moves during her ramp walk with the voice of legendary singer Shazia Manzoor.
