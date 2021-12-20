Desi Dadi dances on Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak song and the internet fall in love with her

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 09:14 pm
Desi Dadi dances on Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak song and the internet fall in love with her

Google

Many viral videos of old folks dancing energetically have only served to demonstrate that age is nothing more than a number. The ‘Desi Dadi,’ has been winning hearts on the internet for her amazing dancing skills.

She is back again, this time with a new viral video. Ravi Bala Sharma, a 63-year-old woman can be seen groves to Sara Ali Khan’s upbeat song Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re in her new dance video.

Read more: Internet amazed by the 63-year-old woman dancing on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’

She appears in the video wearing a green and red saree that is almost identical to Sara Ali Khan’s in the song.

As the video begins, she dances her heart out to Chaka Chak’s music, nailing the song’s hook step. While dancing, she also flashes her gorgeous smile and her expressions are also on point.

She shared the video with a single-word caption, ”Chakaaa Chak.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

 

Read More

4 hours ago

Hashim Nadeem’s play continues to garner attention with its near-perfect execution A...
4 hours ago
Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back ghost, fan and saviors!

With newer cast members, Ghostbusters: Afterlife breathes life in a franchise ‘that...
4 hours ago
Viral Video: A lioness jumps on a man after opening the cage door, see what happen next

Wild lionesses are virtually always seen hunting for food. But, those who...
5 hours ago
Watch: Mother dog guards an abandoned newborn baby

A newborn baby was abandoned in a remote part of Chhattisgarh before...
7 hours ago
Money Heist - A Runway Hit

The year is almost over and with it, the heist of a...
14 hours ago
The cast of Kahay Dil Jidhar gets candid with BOLD

KARACHI: The pandemic hit us all in different ways, with lockdowns affecting...