Desi Dadi dances on Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak song and the internet fall in love with her

Many viral videos of old folks dancing energetically have only served to demonstrate that age is nothing more than a number. The ‘Desi Dadi,’ has been winning hearts on the internet for her amazing dancing skills.

She is back again, this time with a new viral video. Ravi Bala Sharma, a 63-year-old woman can be seen groves to Sara Ali Khan’s upbeat song Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re in her new dance video.

She appears in the video wearing a green and red saree that is almost identical to Sara Ali Khan’s in the song.

As the video begins, she dances her heart out to Chaka Chak’s music, nailing the song’s hook step. While dancing, she also flashes her gorgeous smile and her expressions are also on point.

She shared the video with a single-word caption, ”Chakaaa Chak.”