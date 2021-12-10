Harbhajan singh shares a throwback photo says “Pehchano To Maane”

Harbhajan Singh uploaded a throwback picture from his early days in cricket. Singh, who last played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021, has always been a marathon runner.

He took to Twitter to share a picture from his U-19 days, asking followers to guess the names of the two players with him. The 41-year-old captioned the photo, “Pehchano to maaane…U-19 World Cup days 1998/99.”

Harbhajan is seen with Hasan Raza who is a former Pakistan batsman, and a shirtless Imran Tahir. The picture was taken during the 1998/1999 U-19 World Cup, which was held in South Africa.

Pehchano to maaane.. U-19 World Cup days 1998/99 pic.twitter.com/2iawM1dSUK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 10, 2021

Tahir had previously represented Pakistan at the junior level before switching to the South African national squad and playing for them in all formats. He has played in 20 Tests, 107 One-Day Internationals, and 38 Twenty20 Internationals

Raza, on the other hand, played 7 Tests and 16 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan between 1996 and 2005.

Harbhajan Singh last played for India in a T20 International in 2016. He has played in 103 Tests, 236 One-Day Internationals, and 28 T20 Internationals for India, and was a member of the teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup, respectively.