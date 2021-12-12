Maryam Nawaz looks no less than the bride at Junaid Safdar Mehandi | PHOTOS

Web Desk BOL News

12th Dec, 2021. 08:54 pm
Maryam Nawaz looks no less than the bride at Junaid Safdar Mehandi | PHOTOS

Maryam Nawaz looks no less than the bride at Junaid Safdar Mehandi

PML-(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently spotted with son Junaid Safdar at his Mehandi, happening now in Islamabad. The mother-son duo looks absolutely gorgeous together.

The daughter of Pakistan’s former president, Nawaz Sharif, steals the spotlight with her stunning looks, and fans can’t help but say she looks prettier than a bride as she slays it all in ultimate style. She looked absolutely ravishing in her embellished outfits.

Hake a look:

In the picture, Mehrunissa Safdar and Raheel Munir are also spotted with the groom.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are happening in full swing with a list of luxurious events, including Qawali night and family singing jam sessions.

Read more: Junaid Safdar discusses his wedding and reveals honeymoon plans

Junaid’s Walima ceremony is scheduled to be held on 17 December in Lahore and Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities till then.

Read More

12 hours ago
Karan Johar released teaser for his new reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz'

Bollywood acclaimed director, Karan Johar is going to serve as a judge...
12 hours ago
Camila Cabello shares how "Cinderella" helped her overcome mental health issues

Camilla Cabello, the award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about her...
13 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after 'Sour Tour' tickets sold out

Olivia Rodrigo, an award-winning singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her delight at...
13 hours ago
BTS win Asia's most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong

BTS was the big winner at the Mnet Asian Music Accolades in...
13 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan rents out his house to Kriti Sanon

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan rented his Andheri apartment for 10 lakh...
14 hours ago
Alizeh Shah falls down during the ramp walk!

Alizeh Shah accidentally slipped and fell down after giving a power-packed dance...