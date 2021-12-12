Maryam Nawaz looks no less than the bride at Junaid Safdar Mehandi | PHOTOS

PML-(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently spotted with son Junaid Safdar at his Mehandi, happening now in Islamabad. The mother-son duo looks absolutely gorgeous together.

The daughter of Pakistan’s former president, Nawaz Sharif, steals the spotlight with her stunning looks, and fans can’t help but say she looks prettier than a bride as she slays it all in ultimate style. She looked absolutely ravishing in her embellished outfits.

Hake a look:

In the picture, Mehrunissa Safdar and Raheel Munir are also spotted with the groom.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are happening in full swing with a list of luxurious events, including Qawali night and family singing jam sessions.

Junaid’s Walima ceremony is scheduled to be held on 17 December in Lahore and Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities till then.