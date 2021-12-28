‘Mia Khalifa & Sunny Leone are international stars,’ Hareem Shah claps back at critics

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who rose to popularity with her TikTok videos, knows how to remain in the headlines.

Turning to Instgaram, Hareem recently posted a video with her husband in which she claps back over the criticism that she received for her viral interview about her love life.

Read more: The Number of Kids Hareem Shah Wants to have will SHOCK you

In the video, she said, “If you can’t pray for a good couple, then don’t get jealous of them.”

“Mia Khalida and Sunny Leone are international stars and people are crazy about them,” she added.

Earlier, Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah appeared in an interview. Answering a question about how many kids the TikTok star wants to have she said “She wants to have a cricket team of her children”

She also revealed how she ended up meeting her husband Bilal Shah and what qualities of her husband made Hareem Shah fall in love with him.

