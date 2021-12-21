Netizens react on a man making Jalebi Chaat with onion, dahi, and papdi in a viral picture

On social media sites, strange meal combos have become the new trend. Some people go a bit too far in their desire to go viral and end up ruining their favorite dishes. While some of these foods are worth a try, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers.

Read more: Viral Video: A lioness jumps on a man after opening the cage door, see what happen next

A picture of Jalebi chaat is circulating on tweeter and it is the newest member of the strange food club. The man used to make chaat with Jalebi, onion, yogurt, papdi, and Sev puri. The Jalebi chaat is kept on a plate, ready to be served

Mayur Sejpal, a Twitter user, posted a photo of the dish with the caption, “Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat…”

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat… 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021

After that netizen reacts to the tweet, have a look at the reactions:

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat… 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021

Mayur ki FIR karwa raha hoon Bhopal mein. 😡😡😡 https://t.co/YkwWvMaI0t — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) December 17, 2021