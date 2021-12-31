New Year 2022 Events in Dubai !

New Year’s Eve 2022 In Dubai is something that will surely excite you. To celebrate the New Year in Dubai dress up your finest and spend an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment filled with live music, refreshments, fireworks, dance, sparkling sky lanterns, and rocking parties to usher in the New Year.

For the best New Year events in Dubai, there’s plenty of good hotels and restaurants that have a list of schedules lined up to party the New Year year’s eve.

Apart from the New Year’s Eve celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai, more concerts will be taking place around Dubai. Some of the most prominent ones include:

Indian sensation Guru Randhawa will perform at the RAK NYE 2022 in Ras Al Khaimah.

Performance by Robbie Williams at the Atlantis, The Palm.

Lebanese singer Elissa’s performance with Emirati artists Hussain Al Jassmi and Balqees at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

New Year’s Eve Drone Show in Dubai

The NYE Drone Show will take place on December 31, 2021, at 8 PM and 10:30 PM on The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island to welcome the New Year with innovation and entertainment.

This impressive aerial spectacle will shine the skies above waters twice. You can book a spot at any of the restaurants and eateries around the area to enjoy this remarkable show.

UAE will attempt 5 Guinness World Records with Fireworks

The Sheikh Zayed Festival New Year’s Eve celebration in Abu Dhabi will hold a 40-minute fireworks display to welcome 2022 while attempting to set records for volume, duration, and form.

There will also be a drone show which will write “Welcome 2022” in the skies. This will be the first and the most sparkling beginning of the New Year.

More Events, Parties & Celebrations on NYE in Dubai

Dubai has an infinite amount of fun awaiting visitors and participants on New Year’s Eve. There are wonderful events, thrilling parties, and extravaganza celebrations taking place on Friday until Saturday morning.

Take a look at the happenings on New Year’s Eve 2022 in Dubai and choose what’s best for you:

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise in Dubai

The Dhow Dinner Cruise will host a glorious New Year’s Eve celebration. You can enjoy the NYE fireworks taking place throughout the city skies while having a delicious dinner, cake, and champagne.

Desert Safari in Dubai

The Dubai Desert Safari is among the best ways to celebrate New Year. You can experience dune bashing, sunset views, colorful evenings, tent camps, camel rides, and lucrative Arabic cuisines.

Roaring 20’s at Dubai Opera

The Dubai Opera is among the most iconic venues in the city. This year, it’ll feature a Roaring 20’s themed party featuring music, feasts, festivities, and fireworks.

Jungle Fever at Amazonico Dubai

Amazonico is the perfect tropical hotspot in Dubai to kick off the New Year. You can experience Studio 54 style vibes at the glitter-filled celebration with Latin American dishes with DJs and percussionists setting an electrifying atmosphere.

NYE at Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach is another perfect destination that is hosting an excellent celebration on New Year’s Eve. You can enjoy top-tier hospitality with a rich dinner to spend your final hours of 2021.