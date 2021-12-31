New Year 2022 Events in Islamabad
New Year’s Eve 2022 In Islamabad is something that will surely excite you. Islamabad the capital of Pakistan is a contemporary city that is also a holiday spot with tourist attractions and activities to tempt tourists.
To celebrate the New Year in Islamabad dress up your finest and spend an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment filled with live music, refreshments, fireworks, dance, sparkling sky lanterns, and rocking parties to usher in the New Year.
For the best New Year events in Islamabad, there’s plenty of good hotels and restaurants that have a list of schedules lined up to party the New Year year’s eve.
Here is the list of events where you can go to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Islamabad:
Grand New Year Fireworks 2022 – Giga Mall
Are you ready to lighten up the sky with colorful fireworks to welcome the New Year 2022? Then don’t miss to visit Giga Mall and join us with your friends, families and squads on Friday, 31st December 2021 midnight.
Date: 31st December 2021
Timing: 11:59 PM (Midnight)
Entry: Free for all
Family Friendly environment
Venue: Giga Mall, Main GT Road, DHA Phase II, Islamabad
Tag your friends and family members to let them know not to miss the colorful mesmerizing show of Grand Fireworks.
Stay with us for more updates.
Website: www.thegigamall.com
New Year Family Party, Starry Night Trek, Bonfire, live singing, Sky Lanterns and BBQ Dinner
Its an event for families and friends with full COVID SOPs….3:30 pm: Trek to Ban Faqiran Stupa (complimentary and optional)
6:30 pm: Trek back to Sadhus
7:30 pm : open mic singing, Bonfire dance, and socializing
9:30 pm: BBQ dinner with bonfire
12:00 am: Releasing sky lanterns and welcome 2021Menu:
At Banfiqaran:
Juice, water and cookies
At sadhus during bonfire and open mic:
Roasted sweet potatoes with imli sauce
Mix vegetable pakora with mint sauce and tea
Dinner:
Chicken karhai
Aaloo bhaji with zera
Palak paneer
Chicken tikka booti BBQ
Chappal kabab
Pea pulaoo
Raita
Mint Sauce
Naan/chapatti
Salad
Sweet dish
Tanduri Tea/green tea
Booking will only be confirmed upon receiving the fee through online transfer or cash deposit at Sadhu’s Retreat.
Please Register:
The full package will cost Rs 2000 per head. Kindly reserve your slot by calling/whatsapp at 0314-5187977 and get a confirmation upon submitting the fee to:
Acct: Tariq Rahim Shah JS Bank Limited.. IBAN# PK07JSBL9003000000119193
NOTE: we have limited seats so book your slot as soon as possible.
Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Islamabad Running Club (IRC) are hosting a 10k run organized by Directorate of Sports, Culture & Culture CDA/MCI on 1st January, 2022. Join us and all of the amazing runners from the running community to get inspired and kickstart the new year.
Running Categories:
10Km Run for Male and Female Category
Age limit- Above 16 Allowed Only
Short race of 500M
Age Limit- 12- 16 Years OnlyPrizes Details for Male & Female
15,000 – Winner
10,000 – 2nd Position
7,500 – 3rd Position
Medals for first 80 Finishers
Gift Hampers for Short Race of 500MRace Timings:
Registration will start at 9:30 AM and End 10:40 AM
Race will start at 11:00 AM
Water Stations will be at 3km and 7km
PLEASE NOTE: Please be advised that social distancing protocols and necessary face masks are still in effect. We strongly discourage hugs & shaking of hands; and will prefer everyone to carry a mask on them at all times.
You will be participating at your own risk and Management will not be responsible for any sort of injury and incident.
Register yourself at the form below to participate. GET RUNNING!
Best Places To Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Islamabad
Islamabad has some fantastic venues which hosted New Year’s Eve events & parties last year, find them below:
- F-9 Park – Bolan Gate 2 – F-10 Markaz
- The Pakistan Tour
- DIY Eatery
- Open Air Theatre, Shakarparian, Isb
- F9 Park Parking Area East
- Maantu Gul Kitchen
- Ethmar Group Of Companies
- Happy Holidays PK
- Lakeview park Islamabad
- KITAB CAFE
- Chikachino
- Highland Country Club & Resort
- Mcdonalds Islamabad F9
- Ultra Adventure Club
- Shakarparian
