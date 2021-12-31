New year 2022 events in Karachi – Parties, Fireworks & Celebration on New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve 2022 is going to be a different one, but one thing stays the same. You get to plan the Best Night Ever. This time with some safe and solid experiences, from in and around your city.
Here comes an opportunity for everyone to usher in the upcoming new year in the fashion capital: Karachi. The city is one of the most populous cities in the world and it is also the most liberal and secular city in Pakistan
New year 2022 events in Karachi
Karachi is a classic destination for New Year’s Eve, with festive parties, dinners, and the opportunity to attend one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties to end all parties: Whether you’re looking for a big party, an intimate dinner, or a change of scenery There are tons of things to do in Karachi On New Year’s Eve.
Karachi have some fantastic venues which are hosting New Year’s Eve events & parties this year, find them below:
- Grand New Year Celebration 2022 is hosted at Port Grand Pakistan.
- Qaaf Say Qawwali | ق سےقوّالی is hosted at Arts Council.
- Qawali Night & New Year Celebration is hosted at Bahadurabad Karachi.
- New year party is hosted at Ranikot Fort.
- NEW YEAR 2021 IN ORMARA BEACH is hosted at Clifton karachi.
- *WOH 7 DIN* TURKEY with New Year Celebration #SabKuchShamilHai is hosted at Deluxe Holidays.
- New Year Grand Sale is hosted at Vision Mall.
- Talent Pakistan Fashion Show 4 #tpfs4 Hi is hosted at Talent Pakistan Modeling Agency.
Read More
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm
We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video in Pashto goes viral
A video of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, while giving a lecture on...
From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 9 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021
As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything...
Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment
Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff's rumored boyfriend with a comment on...