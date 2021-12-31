New year 2022 events in Rawalpindi!
New Year’s Eve 2022 is going to be a different one, but one thing stays the same. You get to plan the Best Night Ever. This time with some safe and solid experiences, from in and around your city.
Rawalpindi, colloquially known as Pindi, is the capital city of Rawalpindi Division located in the Punjab province of Pakistan
Here comes an opportunity for everyone to usher in the upcoming new year in the fashion capital: Rawalpindi. The city is one of the most populous cities in the world and it is also the most liberal and secular city in Pakistan
New year 2022 events in Rawalpindi
MHBT Grand Family Gala 2022’s event
SAT JAN 01 2022 AT 12:00 AM TO SUN JAN 02 2022 AT 09:30 AM UTC+05:00
Bahria Town Phase 8 | Rawalpindi
Read More
New Year 2022 Events in Dubai !
New Year’s Eve 2022 In Dubai is something that will surely excite...
New Year 2022 Events in Islamabad
New Year’s Eve 2022 In Islamabad is something that will surely excite...
New Year Events 2022 in Lahore!
Prepare to ring in the New Year 2022 Parties, fireworks, and celebrations...
New year 2022 events in Karachi - Parties, Fireworks & Celebration on New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve 2022 is going to be a different one, but...
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...