New year 2022 events in Rawalpindi!

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 10:38 pm
New year 2022 events in Rawalpindi

New Year’s Eve 2022 is going to be a different one, but one thing stays the same. You get to plan the Best Night Ever. This time with some safe and solid experiences, from in and around your city.

Rawalpindi, colloquially known as Pindi, is the capital city of Rawalpindi Division located in the Punjab province of Pakistan

Here comes an opportunity for everyone to usher in the upcoming new year in the fashion capital: Rawalpindi. The city is one of the most populous cities in the world and it is also the most liberal and secular city in Pakistan

New year 2022 events in Rawalpindi

MHBT Grand Family Gala 2022’s event

SAT JAN 01 2022 AT 12:00 AM TO SUN JAN 02 2022 AT 09:30 AM UTC+05:00

Bahria Town Phase 8 | Rawalpindi

Read More

23 mins ago
New Year 2022 Events in Dubai !

New Year’s Eve 2022 In Dubai is something that will surely excite...
56 mins ago
New Year 2022 Events in Islamabad

New Year’s Eve 2022 In Islamabad is something that will surely excite...
1 hour ago
New Year Events 2022 in Lahore!

Prepare to ring in the New Year 2022 Parties, fireworks, and celebrations...
2 hours ago
New year 2022 events in Karachi - Parties, Fireworks & Celebration on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve 2022 is going to be a different one, but...
2 hours ago
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain

When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
3 hours ago
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...