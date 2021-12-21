Newlywed Couple pet dog crashes their wedding dance and steals the show

Dogs are amazing friends of men, also filled with full of love and generosity. That’s why dog videos are among the most popular and well-liked animal videos on the internet.

A video of a pet dog rushing the dance floor and stealing the show while the couple dancing on their wedding stage is one such video that will definitely make you smile.

Read more: Prank: Bride and Groom wedding cake falls in a viral video, with a twist

The spouse wears a black tuxedo and the woman wears a white off-shoulder gown. As they have their first dance, their dog couldn’t help but get in on the action. The dog, who was also dressed in a tuxedo, simply walked onto the dance floor and interrupted their precious moment in the cutest way.

Meanwhile, after watching this adorable scene, the couple’s friends and family burst out laughing.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that says, ”Ummm excuse me…I’d like to dance too!”