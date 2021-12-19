Photos: Sneak Peak from Reception Ceremony of Junaid Safdar
The wedding of Junaid Safdar finally comes to an end as we get some exclusive photos from the reception ceremony held in Jati Umrah. Sharif family come out to celebrate Junaid Safdar’s big day.
The most celebrated wedding of the year is finally happening. The heir of political party PML-N Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, who is the daughter of Former Chairman NAB in a lavish nikkah ceremony in London. And now the rest of the festivities move to Pakistan and kick off with events like dholki, qawwali night, mehndi, mayun, sangeet night, barat and more. Now we get to see the newlywed at their walima ceremony.
The grandson of Nawaz Sharif, looks striking at the event. While Maryam Nawaz also came out in style to celebrate her son’s big moment in a glamorous outfit.
Check out these exclusive clicks from the reception ceremony.
