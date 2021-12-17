Santa Claus deliver gifts in hospital on a firefighters’ ladder

17th Dec, 2021.
Santa Claus

Santa Claus made a special delivery for children and families in Lima, Peru, isolated at a hospital.

Nothing is more enjoyable for small children than meeting Santa Claus and receiving Christmas gifts. And, while he used reindeers to aid him with his job, he used a ladder to distribute presents in Peru!

Santa Claus, loaded with Christmas presents, a Santa didn’t drop from the smokestack however took help from a nearby fireman in Lima to give presents to youngsters caught in a hospital during the merry season.

Presently, the video of the man welcoming the patients and their families through the windows is touching hearts on social media.

For the unique mission, Santa was seen being lifted up in the truck’s careful which is linked to a fire engine to give Christmas cheer and toys to children infected with COVID-19 for the special mission. The children are isolated from their family in the Village, a high-rise complex.

Director of the Pan American Village, Juan Oriundo tells the media, “Since these are COVID areas you cannot go in directly, but Santa and the fire brigade provided a solution.”

Oriundo added, believes that the gesture will let the small children enjoy the joy of Christmas even if they are unable to return home in time for the annual celebration.

The Peruvian government posted photos and images of Santa rising high in the air, accompanied by a firefighter in a railed platform meant to transport people. As health workers on the ground outside danced and cheered, he was spotted distributing presents to children from outside of the windows.

