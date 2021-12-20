Viral Video: A lioness jumps on a man after opening the cage door, see what happen next

Wild lionesses are virtually always seen hunting for food. But, those who live in zoos or as pets are not required to hunt for their food. As a result, the lions become friendlier toward humans, particularly those who look after them. On social media, a sweet video with a loving connection between a man and a lioness has gone viral.

Those who do not see the entire scene may believe the lioness is attacking the man. Val Gruener, the guy, is the caregiver of Sirga, a lioness at a reserve in Botswana’s Kalahari Desert (Southern Africa).

Val nurtured the 9-year-old lioness, and the two have a very close bond. On Instagram, he frequently posts captivating photos of himself and Sirga. Sirga has also an Instagram account called ‘sirgathelioness,’ which has 78k followers.

He uploaded a video a few weeks ago with the caption: “Kalahari catwalk”. The post has received around 2,700 likes. In the video, Val can be seen opening the gate of the lion enclosure. Then, Sirga jumps to greet him and cuddles them. They are then seen sitting and chilling together in the desert.