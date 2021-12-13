Watch a video: A man mixed English with a mathematical equation
A video showing a young man using mathematics to figure out the past participle of the word ‘flew’ has gone viral. In the viral clip, the man uses the cross-multiplication with the variable method to comically ‘derive’ the answer to a previous particle question.
The man combined English grammar with a mathematical calculation, resulting in internet laughs.
Dr Arvind Mayaram, the former Finance Secretary, shared a video on Twitter that has received over 23,000 views.
As stated in the tweet, “Wicked Wit! When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class!”
As shown in the video, the man writes on a whiteboard, “If grew is grown, then flew =?” “Look at what a mathematician will do.” He continues to represent past participle of flew and cross multiplies with variable “y,” The formula “y X Grew = flew X GREW” is found.
He gradually gets to the conclusion that “y = flown.” Then he giggled and said, “Therefore, the past particle of flew has flown.”.
Here's the link to the video:
Wicked Wit! 😂
When the English Teacher is on vacation and the Principal asks the Maths Teacher to take the English class! pic.twitter.com/PNncBiotT9
— Dr Arvind Mayaram اروند مایارام अरविंद मायाराम (@MayaramArvind) December 12, 2021
And here’s some reaction to the video:
When Algebra met Shakespeare.
Hilarious. https://t.co/UPs2NEkk0h
— JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) December 12, 2021
Grew= grown
Flew= flown
Drew= ?
— Jyoti Kathju (@jyotikathju) December 12, 2021
Hahaha…..How essentially he decided which 'ew' to cancel with the denominator 'ew- and more essentially, the order in which these alphabets are to be arranged. https://t.co/SxVcR32dqM
— SIM (@siasmita_9) December 13, 2021
