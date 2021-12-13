Watch a video: A toddler pulls an excavator with his toy tractor goes viral

13th Dec, 2021. 08:22 pm
The little tractor appears to be moving out the massive excavator in a video uploaded on Twitter. After being shared by billionaire Anand Mahindra, a video of a little child attempting “to pull out an excavator stuck on a muddy road” with his tiny tractor has gone viral.

The video shared with a caption, “That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy Mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!!”

Here’s the link to the video:

The video has over 1.5 lakh views. Here are a few of the responses.

