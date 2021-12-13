Watch a video: A toddler pulls an excavator with his toy tractor goes viral

The little tractor appears to be moving out the massive excavator in a video uploaded on Twitter. After being shared by billionaire Anand Mahindra, a video of a little child attempting “to pull out an excavator stuck on a muddy road” with his tiny tractor has gone viral.

The video shared with a caption, “That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy Mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!!”

Here’s the link to the video:

That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!! pic.twitter.com/7K3vcSgxbo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2021

The video has over 1.5 lakh views. Here are a few of the responses.

Sir, What's the Price of Toy Mahindra Tractor? Can a poor Agriculture Family afford it to their children 😭!!!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/0LsLw0DQ7m — Thunderbird (@thunderbirdg73) December 12, 2021

That happiness and Satisfaction on his face is too cute — SID (@IAMSIDHANT) December 12, 2021

Whoa, superb. Best way 2fuel confidence in kids is 2seek confidence 4them, being at the back seat silently guiding & keeping a watch over them. — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) December 12, 2021