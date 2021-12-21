Watch: Buffalo saves Tortoise through his Horn in a viral video
A video of a buffalo rescuing a tortoise has gone viral on social media. The video became viral after it was first shared on TikTok
The 15-second film was re-shared on Twitter by users and quickly went viral. So far, it has received over 1.4 million views and 62,000 likes.
Read more: Jonty Bozas filmed, buffalo attacks lions, watch viral video
A water buffalo was shown in the video attempting to flip over a turtle that had landed on its back with the help of its horn. The people watching the video and clap for the buffalo when it finally flips the turtle over with its horn. The video was shared on tweeter with the caption “Buffalo saved a tortoise by flipping him over”
Buffalo saved a tortoise by flipping him over..
🎥 IG: sanamkamran pic.twitter.com/DpHAbsk2eA
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 16, 2021
Also Read
Read More
Athiya Shetty says she was body shamed as teenager
Athiya Shetty, an actress, spoke up about her experience with body shaming....
Top 4 viral dance videos of Hareem Shah you'd love to watch!
Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani...
Zahid Ahmed talks about mental health, ‘Same as cancer if not worse’
In an Instagram post, actor Zahid Ahmed discussed the significance of mental...
Newlywed Couple pet dog crashes their wedding dance and steals the show
Dogs are amazing friends of men, also filled with full of love...
Syra Yousuf shares a picture with her sister who just looks like Syra!
Syra Yousuf, the stunning diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry shared a picture...