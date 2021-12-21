Watch: Buffalo saves Tortoise through his Horn in a viral video

A video of a buffalo rescuing a tortoise has gone viral on social media. The video became viral after it was first shared on TikTok

The 15-second film was re-shared on Twitter by users and quickly went viral. So far, it has received over 1.4 million views and 62,000 likes.

Read more: Jonty Bozas filmed, buffalo attacks lions, watch viral video

A water buffalo was shown in the video attempting to flip over a turtle that had landed on its back with the help of its horn. The people watching the video and clap for the buffalo when it finally flips the turtle over with its horn. The video was shared on tweeter with the caption “Buffalo saved a tortoise by flipping him over”