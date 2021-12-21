Watch: Buffalo saves Tortoise through his Horn in a viral video

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 08:15 pm
Watch: Buffalo saves Tortoise through his Horn in a viral video

Google

A video of a buffalo rescuing a tortoise has gone viral on social media. The video became viral after it was first shared on TikTok

The 15-second film was re-shared on Twitter by users and quickly went viral. So far, it has received over 1.4 million views and 62,000 likes.

Read more: Jonty Bozas filmed, buffalo attacks lions, watch viral video

A water buffalo was shown in the video attempting to flip over a turtle that had landed on its back with the help of its horn. The people watching the video and clap for the buffalo when it finally flips the turtle over with its horn.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      The video was shared on tweeter with the caption “Buffalo saved a tortoise by flipping him over”

 

Read More

16 mins ago
Athiya Shetty says she was body shamed as teenager

Athiya Shetty, an actress, spoke up about her experience with body shaming....
24 mins ago
Top 4 viral dance videos of Hareem Shah you'd love to watch!

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani...
40 mins ago
Zahid Ahmed talks about mental health, ‘Same as cancer if not worse’

In an Instagram post, actor Zahid Ahmed discussed the significance of mental...
56 mins ago
Newlywed Couple pet dog crashes their wedding dance and steals the show

Dogs are amazing friends of men, also filled with full of love...
1 hour ago
Syra Yousuf shares a picture with her sister who just looks like Syra!

Syra Yousuf, the stunning diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry shared a picture...
2 hours ago
Netizens react on a man making Jalebi Chaat with onion, dahi, and papdi in a viral picture

On social media sites, strange meal combos have become the new trend....