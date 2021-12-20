Watch: Mother dog guards an abandoned newborn baby

A newborn baby was abandoned in a remote part of Chhattisgarh before being rescued when a dog looked after her for the night. While many people were outraged that the baby was abandoned in a field, the story of the animal’s compassion has gone viral.

In the Saristal village in Lormi, Mungeli district, a baby girl was abandoned in a field. The youngster was left naked and with the umbilical cord still attached when he was abandoned. Surprisingly, the newborn was safeguarded by stray dogs who were strolling nearby.

Hearing the baby cry, villagers discovered her along with a litter of puppies. The youngster was found unharmed, and the villagers assumed that the mother dog and her puppies guarded the human child.

The people quickly alerted the local police and panchayat, who arrived on the scene to aid and save the youngster. Fortunately, despite being left out in the bitter weather, the baby was unharmed.

The baby girl was given the name Akanksha by the rescuers. The location of the child’s residence will be decided by the committee. The authorities are looking for the newborn’s family and investigating the incident.

खबर पढ़कर मन व्यथित हो गया.

बच्ची को पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है, मामले की छानबीन जारी है.

यदि आप बेटा-बेटी में भेद-भाव की सोच से ग्रस्त हैं तो आप अभिभावक बनने लायक नहीं हैं.

दोषियों को कानून के तहत सख्त सजा मिले. ऐसे पाप रोकें, दकियानूसी सोच त्यागें, बेटा-बेटी एक समान मानें. pic.twitter.com/JDD5tQExSu — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 19, 2021

“We had come out for work and at 11 am we saw that there is a newborn baby girl was lying in the village amid dogs. Then, we informed the health department. After that, the newborn was taken to the hospital.” Local sarpanch representative Munnalal Patel tells the media.

Many residents, including law enforcement officers, have urged for harsh punishment for the baby’s family. They also stated that the baby should not be sent to a family that could abuse the youngster.