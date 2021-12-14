Watch video: Couple falls from a swing on their wedding entry
A couple from Chhattisgarh fell 12 feet after the swing break during their grand wedding entry, as shown in the video.
In the viral video, The couple was seen standing on a circular platform while backup dancers performed on the stage. The rope supporting the structure split as it was being lowered by a mechanical crane, and it was seen crashing to the ground.
Read more: Watch video: Couple falls from excavator seat on their wedding reception
The duo was observed falling from a height of roughly 12 feet to the earth, causing panic and disturbance. Guests and family members run towards the stage to assist them.
Here’s the link to the video:
The event occurred over the weekend in Raipur at Hotel Sayaji during the couple’s sangeet ceremony, according to reports. Fortunately, the pair did not suffer any serious injuries.
People were relieved that the pair was safe on social media, but many couldn’t resist pointing out how horrible things could have become if both cables had snapped.
