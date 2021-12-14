Watch video: Couple falls from a swing on their wedding entry

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 08:04 pm
Watch video: Couple falls from a swing on their wedding entry

Google

A couple from Chhattisgarh fell 12 feet after the swing break during their grand wedding entry, as shown in the video.

In the viral video, The couple was seen standing on a circular platform while backup dancers performed on the stage. The rope supporting the structure split as it was being lowered by a mechanical crane, and it was seen crashing to the ground.

Read more: Watch video: Couple falls from excavator seat on their wedding reception

The duo was observed falling from a height of roughly 12 feet to the earth, causing panic and disturbance. Guests and family members run towards the stage to assist them.

Here’s the link to the video:

The event occurred over the weekend in Raipur at Hotel Sayaji during the couple’s sangeet ceremony, according to reports. Fortunately, the pair did not suffer any serious injuries.

People were relieved that the pair was safe on social media, but many couldn’t resist pointing out how horrible things could have become if both cables had snapped.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
3 hours ago
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...
3 hours ago
Imran Khan launches ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card’ or all citizens of Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the commencement of a programme to provide...
3 hours ago
Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on 'Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki'

On his pre-wedding qawwali night, Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
3 hours ago
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!

Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again...
4 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gives major couple goals in recent pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for about a week...