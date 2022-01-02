2021 Recap: TOP 10 Viral Internet Memes of 2021

The year 2021 was supposed to be the start of our recovery from the train accident that was 2020. Instead, it turned out to be a stretched-out version of the previous 12 months. This long and often trying year had its share of humorous memes, which for the most part became a few permanent sources of amusement for most of us. When it comes to becoming a terrific escape, the Internet has always provided. Today, we’re looking at some of the best Internet memes from 2021 that we enjoyed laughing at and sharing. If you have any personal favourites, please share them in the comments section below.

Happy side, sad side bus meme

Later this year, a 2013 inspirational artwork became a humorous meme. The meme depicts two individuals seated in a bus, one facing a hillside and the other facing the Sun, rolling hills, and other scenery. When you look at some of the memes out there, the concept is basic but entertaining.

i made one lol pic.twitter.com/LhUZuvVTgt — Gama 💞 (@itsmegama) November 28, 2021

Anakin and Padmé

This year, one of the most famous Internet memes was one based on a Star Wars prequel film. This one was inspired by a moment in Attack of the Clones where Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) discuss politics in the Star Wars universe. The popular scene featured Anakin and Padmé debating whether dictatorship is better than democracy. The two performers in the scene’s facial expressions helped this scene become a great meme in 2021.

I've enjoyed the memes, but the original dialogue between Anakin and Padme is raw, emotional, illuminating, one of the best scenes in all of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/7TbT8Suf4F — Alex Blechman (@AlexBlechman) June 8, 2021

Oprah interviews Harry and Meghan

On television, Oprah has given us some genuinely memorable moments. Her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, on the other hand, received millions of viewers and spawned a slew of memes this year. Oprah’s reactions sparked some of the year’s most humorous memes.

Which Oprah are you? I've been 1 all day. pic.twitter.com/jzc8ZWHVs8 — Still Sky Daddy's Favorite (@Connichameleon2) March 8, 2021

March 2020 / March 2021

In March 2020, everything changed, yet in March 2021, not much changed. The comparison sparked a flurry of memes that quickly spread across the Internet. The memes mirrored how, in March 2020, it felt as though life had been put on hold and we couldn’t get out of it. From burnt-out work-from-home themes to lockdown rants, the memes have it all.

March 1st March 1st

2020 2021 pic.twitter.com/Bv8TS7TBqB — Librarianshipwreck (@libshipwreck) March 1, 2021

It was Agatha all along

During the year 2021, WandaVision inspired at least one major meme. This year, Kathryn Hahn’s stage wink spawned a slew of amusing memes. The captions put out the basis for the meme, which was based on the whole intention-versus-truth topic. We won’t go into too much detail about it in case you haven’t seen the Marvel series yet, and instead let you enjoy some of the meme’s most popular variations.

me telling my computer i’ll update everything tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5NIGfcJfB7 — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 28, 2021

When Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp went down

Some of the most popular apps and services on the Internet went down in October of this year. Some of the more well-known names on the list included Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. For a brief moment, it felt like the end of the world, but for meme artists, it was also a tremendously joyful period. Memes abound on Twitter, which included Twitter itself, and Reddit is also ablaze. It was horrible all over again when everything went back up, and we went back to doomscrolling.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

The Meta Gala is arguably the year’s most meme-worthy event. While everyone had an opportunity to shine this year, it was Kim Kardashian who stole the show. Her Met Gala ensemble generated a flurry of humorous can’t-unsee memes on the web. Kim was dressed entirely in black, from head to toe, and wore a mask that completely obscured her face. Despite the fact that her costume effectively concealed her, she received all of the attention.

Ship stuck in Suez

CanalWhen life seemed to be stuck in the year 2021, a real-life event inspired the creation of yet another great meme on the Internet. The Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping waterways, was jammed by a massive ship called Ever Given (owned by Evergreen). It was serious but funny since it highlighted a situation that we were all going through at the time.

Squid Game

In 2021, Squid Game was unquestionably one of the most popular shows. While it set new Netflix records, it also inspired a slew of jokes throughout the year of 2021. Because some of the memes may include spoilers for the programme, we don’t recommend searching for them at random. We’ve included a sample below that should give you a good sense without giving too much away.