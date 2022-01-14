2022 Honda Civic Si: 6 Things We Like and 3 We Dislike

Let’s be clear about one thing straight away: the 2022 Honda Civic Si’s best feature is that it exists. Sedans in general — and compact performance sedans with manual gearboxes in particular — have been recognised for natural selection due to the prevalence of SUVs, which appears to be permanent at this time. That’s bad news for cheap-speed fans, whose alternatives are diminishing quicker than “The Matrix Resurrections” box office revenues.

However, just because the Si is one of the last of a dying breed doesn’t mean it’s just good in compared to… nothing. This sport-tuned version of the freshly updated Civic, on the other hand, is practically everything its surviving cabal of would-be buyers want it to be: stylish, exhilarating, and affordable.

Even so, because we’re typically the harshest critics of the things we care about the most, the Si isn’t without flaws. Check out Cars.com reviewer Aaron Bragman’s detailed analysis via the associated link above for our entire perspective, but keep reading for a quick recap of the high and low elements.

Six things we like about the 2022 Honda Civic Si, and three things we don’t:

Things We Like

1. Confident Steering Handling is as communicative and receptive as you’d like your partner to be. When you turn the wheel, you always know where the Si is going and what’s going on with it. 2. A Positive Shift With sharp throws replacing extended lobs, shifting gears on the (much-appreciated) manual-only transmission is a new and improved experience over the previous Si. Meanwhile, rowing your own gears is a breeze thanks to the light clutch and rev-matching feature. 3. Elegance Over Oomph The Si may lack the raw power of competing compact performance versions, but it more than makes up for it in balance, precision, braking feel, and… just plain joy. 4. Material Difference With sport seats, crimson accents, and a cutting-edge instrument cluster, the cabin is a sophisticated mix of old and new. Meanwhile, the new multimedia system and Bose stereo are also impressive in terms of technology. 5. Sit Comfortably The sport seats are thickly padded, but they are supportive rather than harsh. Is it just us, or is there more headroom in the front and back than before, even with the approaching moonroof? 6. Performance for the Price The more exclusive an audience, typically the more buyers are willing to pay — but Honda’s not exploiting the devoutness of the small-sports-sedan faithful. At a starting price of just $28,315 (including a destination charge), the Civic Si is roughly 2 grand less than its nearest rivals. Things We Don’t 1. Civilian Civics Too Similar Matte-black 18-inch wheels, a low-pro rear spoiler, lower stance and gloss-black trim on the window surrounds and mirrors hint at the Si’s superiority to the standard Civic — and by “hint,” we mean like the minimal clues you get in a guessing game. Better opt for that new Blazing Orange Pearl paint if you’re not looking to be subtle.

2. You Ready to Bounce?

Even on well-maintained terrain, the new sport suspension is significantly firmer than before. If you’re having a bad day, you might end up with more “Mo Bounce” than even Iggy Azalea (Google it if you have to; we’re not linking it).