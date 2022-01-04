Adnan Siddiqui trends on social media brings meme fest among fans

04th Jan, 2022. 09:59 pm
A selfie was all it took for Adnan Siddiqui to become Pakistani Twitter’s newest meme material. In the midst of all the issues and the worrisome omicron situation, Pakistanis found a way to greet the New Year on a brighter note. With the start of 2022, The Mere Pas Tum Ho actor leaves a meme fest among social media users with just a selfie and now he is trending on Twitter. Netizens created hilarious replies and memes with his pictures.

The story starts when actor Adnan posted a picture on Instagram with burning alcohol bottles in the backdrop. It stemmed from his visit to the Anti-Narcotics Force’s operation, when all the liquor and narcotics were burned in heaps in order to establish a drug-free society. But social media mememers summed up this serious matter in a lighthearted manner by creating memes based on his image.

His selfie caught social media attention and soon Twitter was flooded with memes.

Let’s have at some hilarious meme:

After his pictures went viral, Adnan reacts to his viral video and memes of him ‘disposing liquor’ at the destruction ceremony of impound goods.

