Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 12:45 am

Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil.

While elder sister Sajal is spotted at her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities, husband Ahad Raza Mir is currently attending a wedding in Dubai.

Ahad’s pictures are circulating on social media with his mother and father at a recent wedding in Dubai.

Ahad was not seen at any event of her sister-in-law’s wedding, and netizens are asking about the absence of Sajal’s husband.

