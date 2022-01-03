Bride makes entry carrying weapons Video Goes Viral

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 02:39 am
Bridal Entry

Bride makes entry carrying weapons Video Goes Viral

As the wedding season becomes increasingly lavish, some people seek attention for the wrong reasons on social media. As in a recent bridal entry in which the bride was armed.

People appear to be getting carried away with their wedding customs, which range from cheap gimmicks to potentially harmful notions. As in the case of a recent bridal entry that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

 

A bridal entry from a wedding celebration with attendees carrying firearms is seen in the video in question. The bride’s cousins and pals may be seen grooving while brandishing guns. Their arrival to the wedding drew a lot of attention online.

 

Read More

38 mins ago
Chris goes 'wow' Sonakshi Sinha’s hobby she discovered last year. Watch video

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was appreciated by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth by a 'wow'...
2 hours ago
Esha Gupta in gorgeous gown with beau Manuel Campos Guallar: See pics

Esha Gupta knows exactly to turn eyes not only in real life...
3 hours ago
Mum gives birth to twins in different years; brother in 2021, sister in 2022

Due to a "one in two million" incidence, a mother from California...
5 hours ago
'I used to feel awful earlier, had to face my family,' Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan recently stated in an interview that negative news no longer...
6 hours ago
Kendall Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner, a top model is rumored to be pregnant and getting...
7 hours ago
Video of Canadian stream disappears beneath the ice has gone viral

Frazil ice, a rare incident, was captured on camera as the temperature...