Bride makes entry carrying weapons Video Goes Viral
As the wedding season becomes increasingly lavish, some people seek attention for the wrong reasons on social media. As in a recent bridal entry in which the bride was armed.
People appear to be getting carried away with their wedding customs, which range from cheap gimmicks to potentially harmful notions. As in the case of a recent bridal entry that went viral for all the wrong reasons.
A bridal entry from a wedding celebration with attendees carrying firearms is seen in the video in question. The bride’s cousins and pals may be seen grooving while brandishing guns. Their arrival to the wedding drew a lot of attention online.
