Girl Carrying Struggling Lion in her Arms : Video Goes Viral

A video of a girl clutching a lion cub as it battled to flee has gone viral after being shared on Reddit.

The video was posted to the r/WTF thread on Sunday, and it has since gotten a lot of attention online.

According to the Arab Times, the incident occurred in Kuwait City, where environmental police were alerted about a lion on a street in the Sabahiya neighbourhood. The lion’s owner, a girl, and her father were able to recapture the beast with the help of the police and those who had raised the youngster.

The girl in the video, shown on the left, then went down the street with the lion cub by its upper torso, growling as it fought to get free. In the direction she was coming from, flashing lights appeared.

My neighbor and her dog seemed to not be getting along last night pic.twitter.com/fUGcpuTkMY — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) January 3, 2022

Before the video went off, she let the cub go, and it got its bearings and sat on the ground.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, three-quarters of Africa’s lion numbers are declining, with only approximately 20,000 remaining in the wild. According to the WWF, they are officially categorised as “vulnerable.”

Over 31,000 people have upvoted the viral video, with some making jokes and others speculating about what transpired.