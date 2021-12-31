Girl dancing and waving Saudi Arabia’s flag with Kalima written on it Sparks Outrage

01st Jan, 2022. 12:38 am
Girl dancing

Girl dancing and waving Saidi Arabia’s flag with Kalima written on it Sparks Outrage

A video has surfaced online where a girl can be seen dancing while waving Saudi Arabia’s flag with Kalima written on it has sparked outrage online.

The video has been critcised by several users online

