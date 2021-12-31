Girl dancing and waving Saidi Arabia’s flag with Kalima written on it Sparks Outrage

Girl dancing and waving Saudi Arabia’s flag with Kalima written on it Sparks Outrage
A video has surfaced online where a girl can be seen dancing while waving Saudi Arabia’s flag with Kalima written on it has sparked outrage online.
The video has been critcised by several users online
Will Maulana Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Maulana Tariq Jameel and TLP chief Saad Rizvi and other scholars protest nationwide against the video below or be proud to dance with the girl who desecrated the Kalima Tayyaba?
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/CTDCjdDhYn
— Tariq Jawaid (@tjmqm1957) December 30, 2021
