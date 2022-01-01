Happy New Year: Google greets the year 2022 with an animated doodle

Google joins in to greet the New Year with an animated doodle, a huge lollipop that pops up to welcome 2022, as people all across the world are ringing in the New Year.

The tech giant writes on its blog, announcing the year’s first doodle, which has a global reach, “And just like that, 2022 is here—Happy New Year’s Day!”

The candy pops to reveal bright pink 2022 balloons floating high in the animated doodle, while ‘G’ wears a party hat in keeping with the holiday atmosphere. And as soon as a person clicks on it, the fun begins, as the user is redirected to a new page where they are welcomed with joyous confetti scattered across the search page.

If anyone wants to continue the celebration, the page displays the results of many New Year’s greetings and GIFs, as well as events and articles relevant to the special day.

The page includes a wealth of information, from history to significance, if the user wants to learn more about why January 1 is celebrated as New Year’s Day.

The software giant, which has a reputation of celebrating holidays with doodles on its homepage, decided with a basic design this year to greet the New Year, evoking its previous cartoons with only confetti and party hats.