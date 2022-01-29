Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 12:27 am

Huge snake was discovered climbing up the curtains at the family's home

This snake catcher celebrated Australia Day by removing a python curled up in a house. Stuart McKenzie was dispatched to the scene when the owners discovered the snake’s shed skin in the garage. More information:

The owners brought in snake catchers after discovering the snake’s shed skin in the garage.

The house owner then comes over with a shed snake skin she discovered in her garage, indicating that the python had been crawling around the property for some time. McKenziethen begins working on removing the snake from the railing. However, it is not without challenges.

As McKenzie tries to coax the snake out of its hiding location, it can be seen unwinding itself and moving away. The python then becomes entangled on the curtain rail while looking for a place to go. McKenzie states in the video that the snake’s skin was extra slippery, indicating that it had just shed.

After a few minutes of unsuccessfully trying to pull the hesitant snake down, McKenzie steps back from the snake and asks the homeowners, “Do you want to take a go?”

The snake catcher ultimately moves the snake’s head away from the curtain and begins to untie its tail, which is still tightly wrapped around the rail.

However, the python becomes disturbed and lunges forward, intending to bite him. The snake catcher manages to unwind the tail from the rail barely in time. McKenzie brings the snake outdoors after bagging it to release it back into the wild.

“This lovely young snake is raring to go,” he continued.

The python pokes its head out of the bag’s top and slithers away.

Due to the recent severe rainfall in Queensland, an increasing number of snakes have been discovered in people’s houses. It is the middle of Australia’s snake season, which lasts from October to April.

Because of the hot temperature, snakes are more commonly seen at this time of year.

Except for Tasmania, pythons can be found practically anywhere in Australia.

 

