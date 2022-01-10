Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 10:45 pm

Internet found Pakistani Doppelgänger Of Turkish actor Burak Deniz

The internet is going crazy over a video of a Pakistani TikToker from Islamabad. The man’s remarkable similarity to Turkish actor Burak Deniz has stunned social media.

Deniz has recently been trending on social media after a TikTok video from Pakistan went viral on the internet. The video footage is from an Islamabad wedding and depicts a child performing attan (a traditional Pashtun dance). The internet is convinced they’ve discovered another doppelgänger. The likeness is undeniable.

Turkish actor and model Buraz Deniz is very popular in Pakistan and has a huge Pakistani fan following. Fans may know him from such hit TV series as Aşk Laftan Doesn’t Understand as Murat and later as Baris Aktan in Bizim Hikaye. Apart from acting, he is also a heart robbed model with a huge fan following on social media. The Turkish star has more than 5 million fans and followers on Instagram.

  

