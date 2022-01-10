Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:58 pm

IT dept officials found 1 crore cash in the water tank during a raid

1 crore cash

On social media, a video is going viral in which IT department officials found 1 crore cash during a raid and then use an iron and a hairdryer to dry the currency notes.

The Income Tax Department searched the Damoh house and properties of liquor baron Shankar Rai and his family on Friday, seizing Rs 8 crore in cash and 3 kilogrammes of gold.

The notes were discovered in an odd location: a bag hides in an underground water tank.

Munmun Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Jabalpur, conducted the I-T search, which resulted in the seizure of three kg of gold, ”The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 8 crore in cash from the Rai family which also included a bag containing Rs 1crore in cash stuffed in a water container. Besides, three kilograms of gold was also confiscated.”

Here’s the link to the video:

 

As Joint Commissioner stated after the operation was complete, “The physical raid is over and that investigation will continue on the basis of the documents seized from the Rai family which would be done in Bhopal.”

He added, “The department will now investigate the seized documents and unnamed properties. So, we will have to wait for the final figure.”

Munmum Sharma stated, “Besides the liquor business, the Rai family also has a money lending business along with transport, hotel, bar and petrol pump.”

Tax inspectors raided more than ten locations associated with Shankar Rai’s family. Shankar Rai, a businessman and former Municipality President, is a member of the Congress Party, whereas his brother Kamal Rai, a BJP member and former Municipality Vice President, is a member of the BJP.

