Jannat Mirza harshly reacted to Aiman Khan’s makeup advice

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, gave her harsh response to Aiman Khan’s advice on makeup, and the 21-year-old bluntly clapped back at a fan who said about the video she made to respond to Aiman’s piece of advice to her.

Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation mocked the Ishq Tamasha star, when a fan said, ” You are such a foolish insan, she just said it genuinely that was a to make a video over.” To which the TikToker replied, “I respect everyone but why does some of the actresses have to criticise/judge/everyone?

Recently, Aiman Khan appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show, ‘Voice over man’ where the host asked Khan to advise TikTok star, Jannat, to which Aiman responded she should wear less make-up and the internet is having mixed reactions to her statement.