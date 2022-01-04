Man Plays With Little Dog on The Beach, Video Will Fill You Heart With Joy | Viral Video

Man Plays With Little Dog on The Beach, Video Will Fill You Heart With Joy | Viral Video

Isn’t it true that everyone enjoys watching charming animal videos? Puppies playing, kittens doing silly things, even trotting baby elephants…all of these videos melt the heart and make you smile. If you’re looking for something pleasant to watch today, an adorable video of a man and his puppy will bring a smile to your face. On the beach, a man can be seen playing with a small puppy in the footage. The puppy can be seen straining to follow up with the man as he runs along the beach, as quickly as its small legs can move.

The little things.. Life can be so beautiful.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/M6KQBXI0RV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 3, 2022

The video was published on Twitter by the user ‘Buitengebieden,’ and it has over 128 thousand views and 550 retweets. The video’s caption reads, “The simple things.. Life can be so wonderful…”

The cute video grabbed people’s hearts on the internet, and they poured their hearts out in the comments area. “There is literally nothing better in the world than jogging on the beach with a puppy,” one person said, while another said, “Thanks so much for making Twitter a better place once in a while!”