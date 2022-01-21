Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:22 pm

Maryam Nawaz rubbishes news of gifting an expensive car to son; calls it a ‘blatant lie’

Maryam Nawaz gifts expensive car to Junaid Safdar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz rubbished reports of gifting an expensive car to her son Junaid Safdar, who got married recently in an exuberant wedding.

Sharing the screenshots of news articles claiming “Maryam Nawaz gifts Junaid Safdar Rs 140 million Mercedes, most expensive car to be registered in Punjab,” she denies the news, calling it a ‘blatant lie’.

“This blatant lie is all over social media. It is disappointing how reputed accounts propagate fake news without verification,” she wrote in her tweet.

Also Read: Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on ‘Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki’

Prior to this, the family’s luxury was brought into question during the politician’s son’s multi-event lavish wedding.

A number of netizens criticized Junaid Safdar for wearing a Rs3 million shatoosh shawl made from the fur of endangered Tibetan antelopes. His wedding as well as Safdar’s singing skills became the talk of the town.

Moreover, after a video of Maryam singing along to Bollywood songs with her family went viral, she took to Twitter to request privacy.

The PML-N leader wrote, “My son’s wedding is a private, family affair.” She went on to add, “I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.” She concluded, “I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy.”

