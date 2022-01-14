Mehwish Hayat rocks the internet with her killer dance moves, watch video

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 06:24 pm

Mehwish Hayat, the charming actress of Pakistan, is nothing less than the epitome of beauty. The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient won the hearts of her fans with her acting skills on television and cinema screens. She never fails to make it to the headlines for her ultra-glam choices. Every time, the Dillagi actress makes our hearts skip a beat with her stunning looks that range from sultry western to sumptuous eastern.

Turning to Instagram, the Actor in Law star shared her dance video and left everyone stunned with her killer steps. “Heartbreak anniversary,” she captioned her post.

In the video, the diva is seen dancing in her bathroom wearing a high-neck green sweater with pants. Her dance video has received a lot of lovely comments from her fans.

Earlier, the Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress expressed her feelings for Humayun Saeed for his role in The Crown on Netflix season 5 and wished him all the luck.

“Seriously, So happy for you Humayun Saeed. Sitaaron se aagay jahaan aur bhi hain. Congratulations – Onwards and upwards!” she wrote.

 

