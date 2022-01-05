Model Made Rs 1.4 Crore by Selling Her Farts Hospitalized

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 11:14 pm
Selling Her Farts

Model Made Rs 1.4 Crore by Selling Her Farts Hospitalized

People do all sorts of strange things in order to get money, such as this US reality TV celebrity who made a fortune by farting in jars. Yes, it may sound disgusting, but Stephanie Matto, a reality TV personality, made more than Rs 1 crore by selling her farts. However, as the saying goes, too much of anything is bad! After being brought to the hospital for squeezing out one too many, the 31-year-old actress announced her retirement just a few months later.

Matto was rushed to the hospital room after experiencing shooting sensations in her chest, according to the Daily Mail. She was convinced she was experiencing a heart attack or a stroke, and that she would die at any moment. Doctors told her that her symptoms were caused by excess gas from her frequent diet of beans, eggs, and banana protein drinks after doing blood tests and an EKG. To keep up with demand, she had been squeezing out up to 50 jars of farts per week and had even added protein drinks to her diet to make them more smelly.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)

Stephanie told Jam Press about the days leading up to her hospital visit: ‘I recall having approximately three protein drinks and a massive bowl of black bean soup within one day.’ When I was lying in bed that evening, I could feel a pressure in my stomach creeping higher, I knew something wasn’t right. It was difficult to breathe, and whenever I attempted to do so, I felt a pinching sensation around my heart. And, of course, this increased my worry. I called a buddy and begged them to come over and transport me to the hospital because I believed I was having a heart attack. That evening, I ended myself in the hospital. I didn’t do it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)

 

Read More

3 hours ago
World record: Punjab woman pulls 12,000 kg Bus Using Her Hair

The Guinness World Records Instagram page posts vintage videos and photos displaying...
4 hours ago
Bride & groom play a fun game at their wedding gone viral

Brides and grooms go viral on a daily basis with numerous amusing...
5 hours ago
Watch: A family celebrates its pet chicken's birthday

A video of a unique birthday party for a chicken is going...
6 hours ago
Watch: A man advertises himself on billboards in search of a wife

In an attempt to find a bride, a Muslim man in the...
22 hours ago
Man Plays With Little Dog on The Beach, Video Will Fill You Heart With Joy | Viral Video

Isn't it true that everyone enjoys watching charming animal videos? Puppies playing,...
1 day ago
Spanish man accidentally chewed dead rat

Juan Jose, a Spaniard, mistook the head of a dead rat for...