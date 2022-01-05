Model Made Rs 1.4 Crore by Selling Her Farts Hospitalized

People do all sorts of strange things in order to get money, such as this US reality TV celebrity who made a fortune by farting in jars. Yes, it may sound disgusting, but Stephanie Matto, a reality TV personality, made more than Rs 1 crore by selling her farts. However, as the saying goes, too much of anything is bad! After being brought to the hospital for squeezing out one too many, the 31-year-old actress announced her retirement just a few months later.

Matto was rushed to the hospital room after experiencing shooting sensations in her chest, according to the Daily Mail. She was convinced she was experiencing a heart attack or a stroke, and that she would die at any moment. Doctors told her that her symptoms were caused by excess gas from her frequent diet of beans, eggs, and banana protein drinks after doing blood tests and an EKG. To keep up with demand, she had been squeezing out up to 50 jars of farts per week and had even added protein drinks to her diet to make them more smelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Matto (@stepankamatto)

Stephanie told Jam Press about the days leading up to her hospital visit: ‘I recall having approximately three protein drinks and a massive bowl of black bean soup within one day.’ When I was lying in bed that evening, I could feel a pressure in my stomach creeping higher, I knew something wasn’t right. It was difficult to breathe, and whenever I attempted to do so, I felt a pinching sensation around my heart. And, of course, this increased my worry. I called a buddy and begged them to come over and transport me to the hospital because I believed I was having a heart attack. That evening, I ended myself in the hospital. I didn’t do it.