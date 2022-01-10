Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 08:24 pm

Molana Tariq Jamil embraces the parrot’s kiss

Molana Tariq Jamil

A video is gone popular on social media, which shows that Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil getting kissed on the forehead by a parrot.

He was seen using his phone while sitting on a sofa with a cat in front of him and a parrot on his shoulder in the video, which was first uploaded on his Instagram account.

Read more: Lookalike of Maulana Tariq Jamil leaves the internet divided; see reactions

Throughout the video, the parrot can be heard squawking and can be seen kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil on the forehead at the end, as the religious expert laughs at the bird’s antics.

Watch here the link to the video is given below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tariq Jameel (@tariq_jameel._)

 

