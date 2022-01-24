Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:09 am

Nurse Lucy Letby accused of Killing 8 babies appears in court

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby is accused of going on a year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal section at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.

The 32-year-old, who appeared in court again via video link on Monday, denies the killings as well as ten charges of attempted murder.

She is currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.

A videolink to Chester Crown Court showed what appeared to be a dozen family members of the victims listening to the hearing, with the judge, Mr Justice Goss, sitting at Nottingham Crown Court and appearing through video connection.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is accused of murdering five newborn boys and three baby girls, as well as attempting to murder five baby boys and five baby girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.

A court injunction prohibits the publication of the names of living and deceased children allegedly assaulted by Letby.

This also implies that the children’s parents or witnesses cannot be recognised.

The hearing on Monday dealt with preparations for Letby’s trial at Manchester Crown Court, which is set to begin on October 4 and last six months.

Two more pre-trial hearings have been scheduled for April and June or July of this year.

Letby was remanded in custody until the next hearing by Mr Justice Goss.

