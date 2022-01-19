Sachin Tendulkar brings back ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend – WATCH VIDEO

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to post a sweet video of street puppies having a fun time feeding them all. The former cricketer was seen in full safety gear, keeping the epidemic in mind, and walked around the ground while meeting the adorable doggos.

He captioned the adorable video, “Is this what you call having a paw-rty! #PawriHoRahiHai #dogsofinstagram.” We could see him dancing to Pharrell Williams’ popular song “Happy” in the video.

He was dressed casually in a black t-shirt tucked into denim blue jeans that were fastened with a trendy black belt. He completed the costume with black shoes and a black helmet, and was observed feeding the puppies while wearing a mask and hand gloves.