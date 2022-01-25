Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:02 pm

Shoaib Akhtar receives flak from Anushka Sharma’s fans; here’s why!

Shoaib Akhtar criticized by Anushka Sharma's fans

Former cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar’s remark on Virat Kohli has enraged the fans of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Shoaib Akhtar during an interview was commenting on Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s Test Captain. He claimed that the actress’ husband-star cricketer should not have married and should have focused on the game for 10-12 years instead.

“I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn’t come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little,” he said.

“There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle,” Akhtar added.

However, the fans of the Rabb Ne Banadi Jodi actress took to Twitter to defend Anushka, asking him not to drag Virat’s family and personal decisions into the debate.

“Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan,” wrote a fan in a tweet.

“Lol… They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018,” the tweet read.

“I don’t understand why everyone makes someone personal life responsible for his ongoing bad performance in cricket,” questioned another.

The statement of Akhtar came after Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as captain.

