Spanish man accidentally chewed dead rat

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 10:33 pm
dead rat

Spanish man accidentally eats dead rat

Juan Jose, a Spaniard, mistook the head of a dead rat for an artichoke and consumed it together with vegetables and potatoes.

Jose got home to prepare frozen vegetables and potatoes when he saw a dark material on the plate he was serving. He chewed something weird and crunchy when he ate a spoonful of his supper.

Jose spotted two eyes peering at him from inside the dinner, as well as some whiskers, indicating it was a rat, not an artichoke, according to the Independent. Jose has subsequently launched a lawsuit against a French grocery chain where the frozen vegetables were purchased during the holidays.

“We’ve contacted the product’s manufacturer, and we’re double-checking all of the product’s settings to ensure they’re all accurate. We will enhance our and the manufacturers’ tests, and we will keep the client informed at all times “According to the Independent, a supermarket representative said.

 

