The bride cancels her wedding after the groom allegedly slaps her for dancing with her cousin

A bride-to-be called off her wedding just hours before the ceremony when her fiance allegedly hit her for dancing during a wedding reception in Panruti, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred as the bride and groom were dancing, according to a report published in The Times of India (TOI), and the bride’s cousin held the couple’s hands and danced with them.

When the groom’s cousin danced with his hands on their shoulders, he was irritated. The bride and her cousin were pushed away by the groom.

The groom allegedly slapped the bride in front of everyone as she joined him on stage, according to the bride’s relatives. Later, the bride decided to cancel the wedding, and her parents supported her decision.

The woman, on the other hand, found a suitable groom among her family and married him on the scheduled date and time, although at a different location.

The wedding was scheduled for January 20, but the reception was held on January 19, a day before the wedding, as is customary in some communities.