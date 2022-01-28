Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:40 am

The bride cancels her wedding after the groom throws a garland at her during the Varmala ceremony.

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:40 am
An Indian wedding is a movie plot in and of itself, with all the necessary ingredients of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season in full swing around the country, several examples of brides standing firm and refusing to marry for a variety of reasons have emerged.

In one such case recorded from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, a bride refused to marry the groom after he tossed the garland at her rather than wrapping it around her neck as is customary. The bride declined to marry the groom because she was upset by his behaviour. According to IANS, the event occurred near Naveen Basti, which is part of the Bidhuna police circle.

Following her rejection, both families got into a furious disagreement, and the groom denied throwing the garland. The bride’s families tried to encourage her to proceed with the wedding festivities, but she refused. Finally, the cops were called, and the two families parted ways after returning the gifts they had exchanged.

It’s not the first time a bride has called off her wedding owing to the groom’s inappropriate behaviour. A woman in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore recently called off her wedding after the groom allegedly struck her in the face for dancing with a cousin. In typical Hollywood fashion, the woman who became ‘humiliated’ called off the wedding but married another husband on the same date and time at a place 7 kilometres away from the reception hall. According to the Times of India, the groom has now sought Rs 7 lakh for the wedding arrangements and filed a case with the Panruti All-women Police Station.

 

