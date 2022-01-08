This infamous photo of egg is still the most liked on Instagram

The picture of an egg went viral on social media and became an instant trend on social media for being the most liked picture on Instagram. The picture of a simple egg that received the most likes on social media in just 10 days, is still the most liked photo on the social app.

This photo was initially shared on Instagram on January 4, 2019, is still the most liked photo across the site after three years, with over 55.6 million likes and still growing.

The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!https://t.co/iUBaYADG08 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 4, 2022

“The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!” Guinness World Records mentioned in its tweet.

The picture was captioned as, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugene (@world_record_egg)

The picture quickly exceeded Kylie’s total in ten days, with a total of 30.5 million likes. Social media users were astonished to know that the egg still holds the record of the most-liked Instagram post with 55.6 million total likes now.

The verified Instagram account ‘world_record_egg’, with 4.8 million followers, only has one post, the photo of the egg with a record-breaking number of likes.