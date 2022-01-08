Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:22 pm

This infamous photo of egg is still the most liked on Instagram

World Record Egg Photo: Instagram

The picture of an egg went viral on social media and became an instant trend on social media for being the most liked picture on Instagram. The picture of a simple egg that received the most likes on social media in just 10 days, is still the most liked photo on the social app.

This photo was initially shared on Instagram on January 4, 2019, is still the most liked photo across the site after three years, with over 55.6 million likes and still growing.

“The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!” Guinness World Records mentioned in its tweet.

The picture was captioned as, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eugene (@world_record_egg)

The picture quickly exceeded Kylie’s total in ten days, with a total of 30.5 million likes. Social media users were astonished to know that the egg still holds the record of the most-liked Instagram post with 55.6 million total likes now.

The verified Instagram account ‘world_record_egg’, with 4.8 million followers, only has one post, the photo of the egg with a record-breaking number of likes.

 

Read More

18 hours ago
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil....
21 hours ago
Hareem Shah reveals all the secrets of Farooq Sattar

Pakistan's controversial TikTok star, Hareem Shah has revealed all the secrets of...
21 hours ago
Watch: A Kerala man starts a ‘Wedding Dress Bank' to help poor brides

In this viral post, a Kerala man runs a "wedding dress bank"...
22 hours ago
Viral: A man gets scared of a fake snake and starts jumping while shopping

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of a...
23 hours ago
Beautiful Friendship of Lion and Dog goes viral

The internet is buzzing with a video of an unexpected yet amazing...
24 hours ago
Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in the biopic ‘Hollywood Icon’

The biopic of Audrey Hepburn's "Hollywood Icon," will be directed by Oscar-nominated...
Sridevi
8 mins ago
Sridevi’s husband shares a cute throwback picture, reveals their common trait

Boney Kapoor isn't as active on social media as some of the...
Huawei Enjoy 20e
9 mins ago
Huawei Enjoy 20e Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20e was launched in October 2021. The device comes...
Jacqueline Fernandez
19 mins ago
Sukesh Chandrasekhar Kisses Jacqueline Fernandez LEAKED Pictures

Since her name was linked to a money laundering case worth $200...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600