Tiger pulls car full of tourist with teeth, VIRAL AND SHOCKING VIDEO

An unsettling video recently published by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, has gone viral on social media. A tiger can be seen chewing on the back of a car and then pulling it with its teeth in the footage. The incident reportedly took place on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Tamil Nadu’s Theppakadu.

The 1-minute 30-second video shows travellers inside a Mahindra Xylo SUV, with a tiger exhibiting its strength by grabbing the bumper with its fangs and pulling the vehicle backward. The industrialist rushed to Twitter to post the horrifying footage, claiming that it is “spreading like wildfire” on Signal.

He tweeted saying: “Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss.”