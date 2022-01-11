TikTok star Jannat Mirza hits back at Aiman Khan advice over makeup 

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, has finally responded to Aiman Khan’s statement on makeup, and the 21-year-old’s mysterious video received a blunt clap back. Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation mocked the Ishq Tamasha star, claiming that Aiman has undergone facial surgery. As a result, she has no right to comment on another person’s make-up intake.

Mirza in her TikTok video said, who gives the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor the authority to interfere in someone’s private life.

Recently, Aiman Khan appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show, ‘Voice over man’ where the host asked Khan to advise TikTok star, Jannat, to which Aiman responded she should wear less make-up and the internet is having mixed reactions to her statement.