Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 11:38 pm

TikTok star Jannat Mirza hits back at Aiman Khan advice over makeup 

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok star, has finally responded to Aiman Khan’s statement on makeup, and the 21-year-old’s mysterious video received a blunt clap back. Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation mocked the Ishq Tamasha star, claiming that Aiman has undergone facial surgery. As a result, she has no right to comment on another person’s make-up intake.

Mirza in her TikTok video said, who gives the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor the authority to interfere in someone’s private life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jannat Mirza 🦋 (@jannatmirza_)

Recently, Aiman Khan appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show, ‘Voice over man’ where the host asked Khan to advise TikTok star, Jannat, to which Aiman responded she should wear less make-up and the internet is having mixed reactions to her statement.

