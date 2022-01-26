Today’s Wordle Word Of The Day Answer 221: January 26th

Wednesday is Wordle day! At least, that’s what We like to imagine, owing primarily to the W’s. What can we say,

What else begins with the letter ‘W’? That’s what we’re talking about. And thus far, with this little word-puzzle game, all we’ve done is win, win, win.

What’s Today’s Wordle #221 Solution?

As you can see, We have solved this one quickly.

We chose a word beginning with ‘W’ because, as we mentioned above, it’s Wordle Wednesday and we need to embrace alliteration in our lives.

‘WEARY’ put the ‘W’ and ‘A’ in the right places, and there aren’t many words that start with W and have A in the third position. We felt ‘H’ had to follow next, so We took a chance on ‘WHACK’ for the WIN.

The term “whack” is considered to have originated in the 18th century, and it originally meant “to strike sharply.” It’s possible that it was formed from thwack and fused with wacky at some point to get the slang version of whack, which means something crazy or messed up, like that game was whack, guy.

In any case, that’s your Wordle answer of the day for Wednesday. Happy puzzling, young padawans!

Wordle Tips & Tricks

Tip #1: Use Common Letters

There are some letters in the English language that are more common than others. Anyone who has played Scrabble knows that a “Z” or a “Q” is a lot more rare than an “I” or an “S”.

The most common letters in the English language are e, t, a, i, o, n, s, h, and r.

The most common letters at the beginning of an English word are t, a, o, d and w.

The most common letters at the end of an English word are e, s, d and t.

Tip #2: Think Of Words That Use The Most Common Letters

Pretty straightforward, but you’ll need to use actual words to guess in Wordle. You can’t just string together e, t, a, i, o because “Etaio” isn’t a word. You can use some of the following as solid starter-words, however:

earns

steam

slate

rents

tears

snare

Think of others with common letters and give it a shot. It’s not a guarantee, but even if all you do is rule out the more common letters that at least gets you on track toward a solution.

Tip #3: Read Some Books Or Play Text-Heavy Video Games

Reading is the most certain technique to improve your rusty vocabulary. The more you read, whether fiction or nonfiction, fantasy or classics, science fiction or graphic novels, the better your vocabulary will become.

Vocabulary is the weapon you bring to this game. The more words you know, the better your chances are. While you are given clues (green, yellow, and grey letters), using them to solve the problem requires understanding of the English language.

Reading books or playing text-heavy games such as Skyrim, Divinity: Original Sin, or many other RPGs might help you improve your vocabulary.

Tip #4: Play Other Word Games

It takes skill to solve word puzzles. Like any skill, the more you practise it, the better you will get. Riding a bike, performing a decent deadlift, or pwning fools in Call of Duty all necessitate patience and experience.

Wordle abilities, on the other hand, are not exclusive to this game, so you might as well play other word games to keep things interesting and your word-puzzling talents in tip-top shape.

In real life, play Scrabble, Boggle, or Bananagrams with friends or family. Wordle is available online, but not all word games are available on a digital device. Enjoy the tactile pleasure of playing them with others around a table. It’s entertaining!

Crossword puzzles are also entertaining and will put your creative problem-solving and vocabulary skills to the test.

Non-word game puzzles can also help you improve your Wordle skills. Play some more puzzle video games, such as The Witness or Portal 2, or board games, such as Chess.

Tip #5: Play Wordle Every Day

Simply play Wordle every day using everything else on this list. Isn’t it true that a Wordle a day keeps the, uh, boredom away? It’s excellent for your brain and, dare I say it, helpful for all of us in more profound ways.

It is all about communicating in word games. We learn to solve issues, to broaden our vocabulary, and to communicate more effectively with one another (hopefully). After the last several years, I believe the world could benefit from a greater sense of empathy and improved communication. We spend much too much time doubting one other’s motives, viewing each other as enemies, and purposely twisting each other’s remarks to suit a political or cultural agenda.

Language, on the other hand, is a unifying factor. Language can be used for evil, but I believe, despite my predisposition, that language is mostly a force for good.

So, play Wordle every day, use your brain, and let the process infect your heart a little bit as well. It may only be a game, but what is better than playing games?